|
10:03
Reported
News BriefsNissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20
Coronavirus testing center to be set up in eastern Jerusalem
At the request of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, the Health Ministry Director confirmed that a designated drive-in for coronavirus tests in eastern Jerusalem will be set up. The location of the complex will be determined in coming hours and construction will begin immediately.
The tests are expected to begin tomorrow and will be conducted by MDA with the assistance of the Jerusalem Municipality. The goal is to make every effort to increase the amount of testing in the eastern part of the city.
Last Briefs