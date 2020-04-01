|
10:01
Reported
News BriefsNissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20
Health Ministry clarifies: Public gathering not approved for prayer
The Health Ministry wishes to clarify that "contrary to the publication in the Hapeles newspaper, no public gathering of any religion has been approved for prayer.
"Various applications submitted by various sectors were rejected by the government and disapproved, due to danger to public health and in accordance with the provisions of the Health Ministry and occupational and medical factors. The incorrect publication on the website of the Home Front Command was immediately removed and amended," it said.
Last Briefs