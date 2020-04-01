MDA testing operation center in Jerusalem moves to Hebrew University

About forty Magen David Adom paramedics are on duty taking samples to test coronavirus from Jerusalem residents in their homes. So far, these teams have been operating at MDA station on Mem Gimel Street in the city, while at the same time the station continues its routine activities for caring for the sick and injured, volunteering, and carrying out blood donations.

In light of this, a decision was made at Magen David Adom to move the testing operation base elsewhere in the city. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem immediately called to help, and assigned MDA paramedics a large building, along with a parking lot for ambulances, emergency motorcycles, and other vehicles used in every testing to reach the residents of the city.