09:25 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 IDF Operations Division, Home Front Command heads test negative Tests to identify coronavirus carried out last night on the IDF Chief of Operations and Home Front Command were found to be negative. Both officers will remain in isolation until the end of the week according to procedures.