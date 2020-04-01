Lakewood couple charged with six counts of child endangerment

Ocean County officials yesterday announced a Lakewood couple faces six counts of child endangerment charges in connection to reported violations of Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order related to the coronavirus pandemic in New Jersey, reports New Jersey News Network.

The 47-year-olds were charged with violating a rule or regulation adopted by the governor during a state of emergency in violation, as well as six counts of child endangerment, with each count relating to one of their six young children who were reportedly at the gathering, according to officials.