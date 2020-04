07:58 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Rabbi Edelstein: 'On Seder night, everyone in his own home' 'The Talmud discusses a person holding a seder alone - he asks himself Mah Nishtanah, and answers himself too.' Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs