07:17 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Chief of Staff tests negative for coronavirus IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi's coronavirus test came back negative, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Wednesday morning. "The Chief of Staff feels good and will remain in isolation until the end of the week," the statement said. It added that the results of the tests of the head of the IDF's Operations Directorate and the head of Home Front Command will be received later.