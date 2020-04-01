|
06:25
Reported
News BriefsNissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20
Sanders: Lift sanctions on Iran to reduce human suffering
US Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders on Tuesday once again called for the US to lift the sanctions it imposed on Iran as it battles the coronavirus pandemic.
In a direct appeal to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, he tweeted, “Pandemics know no borders. Let us put aside our countries' disputes and lift sanctions to reduce human suffering.”
Last Briefs