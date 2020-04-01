MDA evacuates 67 coronavirus carriers from Bnei Brak

Magen David Adom evacuated on Tuesday night 67 coronavirus carriers from Bnei Brak to the Ramat Gan Stadium, where members of the Home Front commanders await them, Channel 12 News reported. The patients will be taken from the Ramat Gan Stadium to “coronavirus hotels”, with most of them going to the Nir Etzion Hotel in Carmel.

The hotels were opened as part of attempts to give haredi society a response that will suit the population and its needs. According to the Ministry of Health's guidelines, the patients will be transferred from Bnei Brak and Beit Shemesh to two hotels, and two more hotels will be opened later.