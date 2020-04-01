|
Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20
PA: No new cases of coronavirus for second straight day
Ibrahim Milhem, the official spokesman for the Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet, said Tuesday that no new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the last day.
All 522 tests performed in Ramallah and Bethlehem over the past 24 hours came back negative, he added. This marks the second consecutive day in which no new cases of coronavirus were recorded in PA-controlled territories.
