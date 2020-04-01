|
04:43
Reported
Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20
Six Security Council members condemn North Korea
The European members of the UN Security Council on Tuesday condemned North Korea's recent missile tests and described them as "provocative actions."
Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom said in a statement quoted by AFP that they "are deeply concerned by the repeated testing of missiles, using ballistic missile technology" by North Korea on March 2, 9, 21 and 29.
