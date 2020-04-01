|
Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20
Pompeo: US may consider easing sanctions on Iran
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said that the United States may consider easing sanctions on Iran and other nations to help fight the coronavirus epidemic though he gave no concrete sign it plans to do so, Reuters reports.
The comments reflected a shift in tone by the US State Department, which has come under withering criticism for its hard line toward sanctions relief even in the face of a call by the UN Secretary-General to ease economic penalties.
