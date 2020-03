01:54 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Oman records first death from coronavirus Oman’s health ministry on Tuesday reported the sultanate’s first death from coronavirus, a 72-year-old Omani man. 192 coronavirus cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Oman so far. ► ◄ Last Briefs