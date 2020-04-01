|
Trump: We're in for a very tough two weeks
US President Donald Trump warned Americans on Tuesday they would have a very tough two weeks coming in the fight against the coronavirus and urged everyone to follow federal social distancing guidelines through the end of April.
"It's absolutely critical for the American people to follow the guidelines for the next 30 days. It's a matter of life and death," Trump said in a news conference at the White House.
