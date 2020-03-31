23:16 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Ventilator patents released by world's largest manufacturer The world's largest manufacturer of ventilators used combating coronavirus has released its patents enabling one and all to duplicate its ventilator models without repercussions. Medtronic stands to lose millions of dollars by divulging the blueprints of its ventilator designs to its competitors. Medtronic Israel director general Yaron Yitzhari says that the losses are not an issue at this time of emergency. He also urges hospitals whose Medtronic ventilators have worn out over time or not functioning for any reason to bring them in for repairs. ► ◄ Last Briefs