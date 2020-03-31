China not yet back to normal

China has postponed all sporting events until further notice. This announcement brings into question China's previous claims of a return to normalcy in all areas of life. Two Israelis playing for Chinese basketball teams had returned to China expecting to start league play only to learn that all games have been postponed for the time being.

China had claimed that the coronavirus had vanished from its land as if it had never been there but the new restrictions have people wondering about what's really going on in the world's most populous country.