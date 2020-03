22:21 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 84 members of IDF diagnosed with COVID-19 84 members of the IDF, including both soldiers and civilian employees, have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. A total of 2,870 IDF personnel are currently under quarantine. ► ◄ Last Briefs