22:17 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Hundreds of teenagers demand: Uphold sovereignty principle 600 teenagers representing the Sovereignty Movement signed a letter to chairman of the coalition government negotiating team Yariv Levin, who is also Minister of Tourism and Aliyah (Immigration) and a member of the Likud party. The teenagers demand that extension of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria be a foundational principle of any new government coalition and that there be no possibility of surrendering territory for an Arab state within Israel's borders.