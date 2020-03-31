jump to content
Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20
5,358 Israelis infected with coronavirus, 20 have died
5,358 Israelis have been infected to date with the coronavirus. This number includes the following:
4,916 in good condition
105 in fair condition
94 in critical condition
76 on ventilators
2,707 at home
587 in the hospital
615 in hotels
1,206 isolation locale undecided
