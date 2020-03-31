21:56
  Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20

5,358 Israelis infected with coronavirus, 20 have died

5,358 Israelis have been infected to date with the coronavirus. This number includes the following:

  • 4,916 in good condition
  • 105 in fair condition
  • 94 in critical condition
  • 76 on ventilators
  • 2,707 at home
  • 587 in the hospital
  • 615 in hotels
  • 1,206 isolation locale undecided
