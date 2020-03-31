21:56 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 5,358 Israelis infected with coronavirus, 20 have died 5,358 Israelis have been infected to date with the coronavirus. This number includes the following: 4,916 in good condition

105 in fair condition

94 in critical condition

76 on ventilators

2,707 at home

587 in the hospital

615 in hotels

1,206 isolation locale undecided