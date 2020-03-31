|
News BriefsNissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20
'After Pesach the nation's routine will be entirely different'
The head of Israel's National Security Council Meir Ben Shabbat announced that "the routine to which we will return after Pesach will be entirely different from what we have known."
"We are still in dangerous territory," Ben Shabbat warned. "A one day outbreak anywhere is enough to undermine all of our efforts and therefore we need to adhere to the existing restrictions and follow every government order for the foreseeable future."
