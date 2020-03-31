Prayer service of 10 Hebron residents allowed at Machpelah Cave

The emergency government order which has banned group prayer has made an exception for residents of Hebron who wish to pray at the Machpelah Cave. The prayer service can number no more than ten, the minimum number needed for a public prayer and a number which makes possible recitation of the kaddish, an especially holy prayer recited for the dead. Social distancing regulations must be observed.

Abraham, Issac, and Jacob are buried in the Machpelah Cave and one of the prayer participants expressed gratitude for being able to "bring our holy fathers out of isolation."