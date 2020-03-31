|
Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20
'Israel cannot depend on other countries in dealing with COVID-19.'
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has declared that "the State of Israel must become independent in dealing with the coronavirus in all areas. We cannot allow ourselves to be dependent on procurement of necessary items from other countries. We must develop the capacity to produce everything we need ourselves."
Bennet's remarks were made as the first ventilators manufactured in Israel were delivered to the Health Ministry.
