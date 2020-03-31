Acknowledging medical personnel assists plant nursery too

Assis Nursery has devised a way of acknowledging medical personnel and increasing its business, severly impacted by the coronavirus crisis. Many nursery trees are in full bloom but without any customers to purchase them. The nursery has reached out to the public to purchase trees that will then be presented to members of the medical teams that have been valiantly fighting the coronavirus.

The nursery has been focusing its efforts on hospitals in the south but is now extending this activity throughout the country. Those wishing to make a contribution should call 054-2240919. It's a way of saying thanks to the medical teams and of helping a struggling business in the process.