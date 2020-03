20:12 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Defense Ministry and aviation industry produce first ventilators The Defense Ministry and the aviation industry working together have begun ventilator production. The first batch of thirty ventilators have now been manufactured and delivered to the Health Ministry. ► ◄ Last Briefs