|
20:06
Reported
News BriefsNissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20
'Ultra-orthodox complying with safety regulations'
United Torah Judaism party member Uri Maklev addressed the Knesset today (Tuesday). "The ultra-orthodox act in strict compliance with all safety measures," Maklev emphasized in responding to claims that they have been lax in their behavior vis a vis the coronavirus regulations that are in place.
"Those few members of the community who have violated the regulations represent only themselves but not the community as a whole," Maklev continued.
Last Briefs