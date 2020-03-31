|
19:23
Reported
News BriefsNissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20
Young Likudniks: 'We prefer new elections to leftist unity government'
Young Likud activist leaders have sent a letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu asking that he uphold the values of the national camp in negotiations over a new unity government. "We are requesting that the government stand by and not abandon the prinicples that were etched on the Likud flag during the elections," the leaders wrote.
"We prefer new elections to a leftist unity government."
