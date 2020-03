19:11 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Unemployment climbs to 23.8% Unemployment in Israel has climbed to 23.8% with a total of those seeking work having risen to 988,957. Of this number, 831,106 have been registered since the beginning of March. ► ◄ Last Briefs