49-year-old 'family angel' youngest Israeli victim of COVID-19

A 49-year-old mother of twins from Lod has died following infection with the coronavirus. Tamar Peretz Levi left behind four-year-old twins. "She raised all her nieces and nephews but she did not manage to raise her own children," one of her neices said. "The family angel is gone. Everyone who knew her feels the same way.

"The funeral will be restricted to twenty people," she sighed. "To make a list of who can come and who cannot is terribly upsetting."

The children are now orphans since their father died shortly after they were born.