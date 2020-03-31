CNN anchor Chris Cuomo diagnosed with COVID-19

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Cuomo will continue his daily broadcast from his home basement in line with most CNN employees who are already working from home.

"In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus," Cuomo shared on Twitter.

"I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath," he continued. "I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!"