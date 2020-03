18:42 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 4,323 violations of coronavirus safety regulations A total of 4,323 violations of coronavirus safety regulations have been reported, with most of them issued to individuals on excursions outside the home for non-essential purposes. Those who attended public gatherings or who were found operating non-essential businesses have also been been sited for violation of the corona protocol. ► ◄ Last Briefs