Coronavirus patient attempts suicide

A coronavirus patient in fair condition survived an attempted suicide after jumping from a hospital window. Blue and White party member Omer Yankelevich highlighted this story when speaking before the Knesset. Yankelevich's background is in social welfare and she translated her insights into recommendations for government action to reduce the level of anxiety surrounding the coronavirus crisis.

"We speak about the physical side of the virus while ignoring its emotional toll," Yankelevich remarked. "The public needs to be made aware that hotline assistance is available for all health concerns, including mental health. As elected representatives of the Israeli population, we are responsible for the sanity and emotional resilience of the population too."