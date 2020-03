18:07 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Leader of Moroccan Jewish community dies from COVD-19 A well-known businessman and leader of the Moroccan Jewish community, along with his mother, has died after being infected with the coronavirus. The deceased, Ari Peretz, was a relative of Amir Peretz, head of the Labor Party. Amir Peretz spoke of Ari as someone who was known for his charitable acts among both Jews and Arabs in Morocco. ► ◄ Last Briefs