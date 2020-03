17:54 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 84-year-old couple after two weeks in hospital cured of COVD-19 An 84-year-old couple who picked up COVID-19 while vacationing in Europe have been released from Rambam Hospital in Haifa after a complete recovery. Aharon and Simcha Graziani, when asked how they managed to navigate being in one room together for two weeks, replied: "After sixty-two years of marriage it was eay." ► ◄ Last Briefs