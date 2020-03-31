|
Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20
95% of Israel's food locally supplied; shortage of eggs, masks
The Ministry of Economy reassured the public that 95% of the nation's food is locally supplied. Egg shortages have been reported, especially with the approach of the Passover holiday and eggs are now being imported from the Ukraine in response to this problem.
Although Israel has two factories manufacturing masks needed to mitigate coronavirus infection, the quantity is insufficient to meet Israel's needs and masks are also being acquired from outside sources.
