Banks called upon not to raise interest rates

Knesset member Yizhar Shai of the Blue and White party has called upon banks not to raise interest rates. Speaking before the Knesset, Shai reminded the banks that 2019 was a year of spectacular profits for banks with earnings close to ten billion shekels.

"Speak with the governor of the Bank of Israel who supervises your banks and find a solution," Shai entreated the nation's bankers, noting that interest rates for loans and mortgages have risen between one-half and one percent in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.