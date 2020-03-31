Israeli math professor awarded $1.8 milion grant by EU

Professor Alexander Lubotzky has been awarded a $1.8 million dollar grant by the European Union to conduct resarch integrating theoretical mathematics and computer science. It is the third such grant Lubotzky has been awarded by the European Research Council of the EU. Lubotzky has been awarded numerous grants and prizes for his research over the years, including the Israel prize for mathematics.

In addition to his scientific work, Lubotzky served as a member of the Knesset between 1996-1999 in The Third Way party. Lubotzky is a resident of the Judean community of Efrat.