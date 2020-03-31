16:23 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Shoppers relax: First virtual mall delivers to your doorstep What may be the world's first virtual mall is now online for Jerusalem shoppers. The mall has been set up by the Jerusalem municipality and may also be accessed through Israel's "easy" app. Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon sees the mall as an example of the mutual responsibility Jews have for one another since customers and struggling shop owners will benefit each other from the new virtual shopping arrangement. ► ◄ Last Briefs