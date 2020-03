16:10 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Progress made in Israel's development of coronavirus vaccine Progress has been reported in Israel's development of a coronavirus vaccine whose efficacy will soon be tested on animals. The vaccine is the work of the Israel Institute for Biological Research, located in Nes Ziona, south of Tel Aviv. Professor Shmuel Shapira, head of the Institute, delivered the news in a converstation he had today with Prime Minister Netanyahu. ► ◄ Last Briefs