Gush Etzion Council head to PM: No partnership without sovereignty

Gush Etzion Council Head Shlomo Ne'eman called on the prime minister not to agree to form a government that will not implement sovereignty.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this is the time for sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. Before the elections, you rightly said that it was an auspicious time that may not return. We believed you and stood by you, and now we demand that you stand alongside settlement. There is no partnership in the unity government if we give up on our ideological core. The issue of sovereignty must be a clear red line and a condition for the establishment of the government."