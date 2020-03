14:59 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Woman with COVID-19 who passed away at Sheba: Pazit Babian, 50 The woman who passed away this morning at the Sheba coronavirus ward was Pazit Babian, 50, a resident of Rishon Letzion, who suffered from underlying conditions. ► ◄ Last Briefs