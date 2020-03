14:26 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Report: Economics Min. asks markets to prepare uniform food baskets The Ministry of Economy has asked supermarket chains to prepare several types of uniform holiday shopping baskets to prevent lines at branches, Channel 13 reports. ► ◄ Last Briefs