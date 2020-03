14:15 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 New emergency fund to aid nonprofits affected by coronavirus Read more Jewish Agency for Israel, nonprofit lender Ogen launch 'Emergency Fund for Nonprofits,' providing consulting services, low-interest loans. ► ◄ Last Briefs