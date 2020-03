13:23 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Chair of Council of Torah Sages: Obligatory to obey Health Min. orders Chairman of the Council of Torah Sages, Hacham Shalom Cohen, issued a public instruction on group prayer. "In accordance with the instruction of Maran Rosh Yeshiva, it is mandatory to obey the instructions of the Ministry of Health and therefore no group prayers will be held," the text reads. ► ◄ Last Briefs