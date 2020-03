13:12 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 'People need to know that the inconvenience is paying off' Read more Professor Gabi Barbash sees a downward trend in the number of new cases, but cautions that no one knows if it will continue. ► ◄ Last Briefs