News BriefsNissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20
Health Min. Director: We may impose closure on some cities
Moshe Bar Simantov, Director General of the Ministry of Health, said at a press conference that restrictions on citizens may be intensified.
"Today or tomorrow we will issue new guidelines, we may impose a closure on some cities and with the support of the Minister of Health. We are concerned about areas of high density, the tools of advocacy and consciousness are more important than enforcement tools in our eyes," he said.
