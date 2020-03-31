Kotel stones disinfected

This morning, Tuesday, a disinfection and cleaning procedure was carried out for the Western Wall stones, which are visited by thousands of visitors from Israel and around the world.

The prayer notes that were placed between the walls of the Western Wall during the past six months were cleared through the use of disposable gloves and wooden tools for one-time use.

The notes were collected in sacks and buried together with the holy books that are being transferred to Geniza on the Mount of Olives.