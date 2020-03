11:51 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Group prayers to continue at entrance to Cave of Patriarchs The government deviated from the general rule for Cave of the Patriarchs, allowing it to continue to hold a prayer group at the entrance to the cave, similar to the continuation of one prayer group in the Western Wall plaza. ► ◄ Last Briefs