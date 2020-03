11:11 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Youth critically injured in collision between vehicle, electric bike A 15-year-old boy was critically injured in an accident between a private vehicle and an electric bicycle in Hod Hasharon.



MDA staff treated him and evacuated him to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.