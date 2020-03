09:53 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20 Study: Mortality rate from coronavirus lower than initial estimates A study published in the Lancet medical journal found that 0.66 percent of those infected with the coronavirus will die from it, lower than the initial estimates. ► ◄ Last Briefs