Nissan 6, 5780 , 31/03/20
Yamam fighters arrested two wanted persons in Ramallah
Yamam forces assisted by Border Police arrested last night two wanted suspects in Ramallah on suspicion of involvement in several terrorist incidents in recent months.
During the operation and with the departure of the force, hundreds of Ramallah residents rioted while throwing stones, Molotov cocktails, objects and paint bottles at the fighters who responded with riot dispersal measures.
